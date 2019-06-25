Regarding your June 20 “Chick-fil- A” is defying fast-food slump” article: It’s interesting how “experts” can get it so wrong so often. From Trump’s election defeat of Hillary Clinton to the not-so-surprising success of Chick-fil-A. These “experts” continue to maintain that Chick-fil-A’s major “challenges include its faith-based decision to remain closed on Sundays” and “its management’s statements in opposition to same-sex marriage, which prompted boycotts and ‘kiss-ins’ organized by GLAAD.”
Obviously, the general public has strong sympathies with these Chick-fil-A operational decisions — as evidenced by its huge sales successes. I remember well the day those on the left called for a boycott of Chick-fil-A; they were swamped with regular and new customers, and remain so.
Their decisions to employ applicants despite their skin color or sexual orientation rather than because of it, to train and insist they be efficient, well-groomed and pleasant, and for their stores to “rest on Sundays” are the secrets to their success, not the “challenges” the “experts” predicted. They are “defying the fast-food slump” because of these decisions, not despite them. Hope this spreads!
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro