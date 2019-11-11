The Guilford County Board of Education has proposed a change to the student discipline policy as it applies to short-term suspensions. This is a sensible change that simply makes it possible for any parent to appeal a suspension he or she feels is inappropriate or unfair.
Some oppose the proposed change and are encouraging others to speak out against it. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but every argument I’ve heard in opposition is either misleading or incorrect. I cite three significant examples.
This change will not lead to more violence in the schools. Short-term suspensions are not used in cases of violent behavior. Nor will violent students be allowed to remain in the classroom. Violent students are always removed from the classroom immediately.
This change will not undermine the authority of principals and assistant principals. Assuming they make appropriate decisions regarding short-term suspensions, the review process will confirm their authority.
This change is not a covert mechanism for lowering suspension rates to make the senior school administrators look better. Frankly, to suggest this motive is a baseless slander against the superintendent and her staff.
Honesty and facts make democracy work better.
John Moyle
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.