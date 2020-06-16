COVID-19 is still a very real and deadly pandemic. Its resurgence is assuredly going to be upon us.
A great majority of our elected leaders have determined that 100,000 more dead by October is something the public is willing to accept.
People with quarantine exhaustion want to get out and the heck with a virus that may not be deadly to you but can infect and kill many, especially vulnerable populations.
So, the next best thing is to require masks since no other rational solution is being put into action.
Though I’m gladdened when I go out in public to pick up food or go to the grocery store that some are wearing the masks, there’s a greater number not wearing masks. And that is startling.
The science is clear: Wearing face masks reduces transmission. It protects the people around you, including the workers in establishments these folks are entering.
At this point, I think it’s prudent that face masks be required in many public spaces that are being open. This prophylactic is the most likely to protect everyone, even those who are cavalier.
Legislators and our local governments ought to be looking into making this a policy for the foreseeable future.
Victor Feraru
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.