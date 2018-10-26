Citizens of Guilford County have no better friend than Justin Conrad.
I have known Justin for more than 20 years. He is a man of the highest integrity — someone of whom we can be proud to represent us. He is a visionary thinker and has a proven track record of doing so on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
He is a successful small businessman and a committed community servant. He is known for reaching across party lines to make the right decisions for all of us. In this election, experience matters. Re-elect Justin Conrad to the county Board of Commissioners.
A vote for Justin is a vote for all of us.
Jim Galyon
Greensboro