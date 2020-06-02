So, after the destruction that took place downtown Saturday night, Skip Alston’s comments for the News & Record were: “I saw some people who looked like they might be right-wing, basically standing back and judging the crowd. I think they are being paid by some right-wing organization to go around and disrupt.”
Come on, Skip … is that the best you’ve got?
Please tell me what “right-wing” people look like.
You are probably correct about paid protesters, but you might want to check out their leanings before making such a sweeping comment.
My prayers are with Police Chief Brian James and all of law enforcement as they work to maintain peace in Greensboro. Comments from Chief James are most likely correct, that people from “outside the community” are responsible.
Those who pay thugs to throw bricks, burn and steal are bigger thugs than the perpetrators.
We are all devastated by the murder of George Floyd and the inaction of the Minneapolis police to make immediate arrests. We all need to stand together for our city, its safety, and the livelihoods of targeted Greensboro business owners … people of many ethnicities whose hearts were broken as their businesses were looted and destroyed.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
