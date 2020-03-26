A friend of mine was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for 5½ years. They had five rules for surviving, and I think they could be helpful for dealing with the pandemic. They were:
1) Do what you have to do. Accept the current reality and do what you can today. Action and planning will make you stronger; worry will weaken you.
2) Do your best. You may feel fearful or uncertain or powerless; that’s natural, but you can still do your best.
3) Keep your sense of humor. Jokes and stories and laughter are a source of strength. Find something funny on YouTube and watch it together.
4) Learn something every day. They taught each other poetry and songs and games. You could take an online course, learn an instrument, learn to cook, etc.
5) Keep the faith — in yourself and in others. Help each other and be willing to accept help.
The key to all the above is being tough. It’s not that “you can win every fight,” but “you can perform at your best under pressure.”
This pandemic isn’t the last challenge you will face in life and you can use it to learn and grow.
George Sweazey
Greensboro
