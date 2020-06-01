I watched with dismay the video of the death of George Floyd. Four police officers, sworn to protect his well-being, either sat on or watched this murder for almost nine minutes. The image of one policeman with his hands in his pocket, smirk on his face, and knee on Floyd’s neck demonstrates this man’s disdain for his training, for the law and for the life of a man. This image has stayed with me as I have watched the country be convulsed in angry demonstrations.

I hope that this revolting act will result in action to stress the training and selection of police officers. This video should be used in every training session. I pray that this atrocity will help us all demonstrate our respect for all nonwhite citizens of our nation.

Bill Fraser

Greensboro

