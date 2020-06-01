I watched with dismay the video of the death of George Floyd. Four police officers, sworn to protect his well-being, either sat on or watched this murder for almost nine minutes. The image of one policeman with his hands in his pocket, smirk on his face, and knee on Floyd’s neck demonstrates this man’s disdain for his training, for the law and for the life of a man. This image has stayed with me as I have watched the country be convulsed in angry demonstrations.
I hope that this revolting act will result in action to stress the training and selection of police officers. This video should be used in every training session. I pray that this atrocity will help us all demonstrate our respect for all nonwhite citizens of our nation.
Bill Fraser
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.