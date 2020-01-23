“Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist who killed unarmed innocent civilians to keep control of a region of people through fear. He was not a soldier.” — (letters, Jan. 22).
Many Americans believe we are different from people of other nations. We are virtuous; they are wicked. They are terrorists who kill unarmed civilians; we are honorable soldiers who fight for freedom. This is absurd; all Americans are descendants of immigrants and refugees from other nations. We humans are one people — altruistic and selfish, righteous and sinful; we commit acts of kindness and we commit atrocities.
In 1968 in Vietnam, soldiers under Gen. William Westmoreland’s command killed hundreds of unarmed civilians at My Lai. More than 2 million unarmed civilians died as the U.S. tried to keep control of a region of people.
Terrorism, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Soleimani was a terrorist because, in an unprecedented move, Trump declared the armed forces of another sovereign nation a terrorist organization. Calling one a soldier and the other a terrorist makes no difference. All wars kill civilians; all have atrocities; all wars beget new wars. I’m a U.S. army veteran who seeks a better way for nations to resolve differences.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
The writer is a member of Veterans for Peace.
Lots of difference between a soldier and a terrorist. It takes two to make peace.
You can go back 50 plus years to Westmoreland or even back to Washington, as you did in your America-trashing first letter, but Soleimani was long past due for a Reaper drone missile visit up the pie hole, and he got what he deserved. Good riddance.
Yes, we'd all like peace and harmony, but in the real world that's not always possible.
“I’m a U.S. army veteran who seeks a better way for nations to resolve differences.” I am a U. S. Navy veteran who seeks a better way for nations to resolve differences, but somehow I have failed to get other nations to lay down their arms first. So, apparently unlike you, I keep a realistic view that we need a military a heck of a lot bigger than anybody else’s. You get all the others to lay down their arms first, I will personally nominate you for the Nobel Peace Prize. I’ll watch for the news announcements. How about you start with Russia, then China, then North Korea, then Iran. That would be a very successful start.
Thanks for your service Greg, and your firm grasp on reality
Tom
Thanks Greg for your service. I have 2 Navy men in my life.
I’m assuming your ‘thanks for your service’ to Kim, the letter writer, is still pending publication, correct? Or do you only commend service members when they agree with your world view? It disturbs me that I already know the answer to this question. Watch THIS: thank you Greg for your service, and to Kim as well, we may disagree about some fundamentals but we can all agree that service to one’s country is a noble thing, right Frances, Tom?
Thanx for pointing out the obvious Kim. It seems it was just a negative shot at the President.
Fisher
Another leftist lunatic making a fool of herself in writing!
"all Americans are descendants of immigrants" You, like most of your kind always leave out one important word, LEGAL.
You seem to think that serving in the military gives you the right to trash our country. Many of us served in the military, and actually were in combat. I was awarded the Air Medal for participating in B-52 Arc Lite raids over S. Vietnam in 1972. So where did you actually fight for your country. You appear to do your battles with your MOUTH!
And guess what genius, I am not a "veteran for war," nor do I, like so many like you, despise my country, while recognizing that my beloved country has made mistakes, most of which we've tried to correct!
Trumpfan. Thanks
A new book about Trump gives the following account of a meeting Trump had with his top Generals in 2017: “
“The president reportedly called Afghanistan a “loser war,” and told his military leaders: “You’re all losers... You don’t know how to win anymore... I want to win... We don’t win any wars anymore... We spend $7 trillion, everybody else got the oil and we’re not winning anymore.” It’s reported that Trump was so angry at this point that he wasn’t breathing properly.
In his most incendiary comment, Trump—a man who, remember, managed to get out of military duty in Vietnam due to a supposed bone-spur problem—is said to have told the assembled forces, “I wouldn’t go to war with you people... You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.”
The comment reportedly left the room dumbfounded. Tillerson was “visibly seething,” and decided to speak up. The secretary of state said, “No, that’s just wrong... Mr. President, you’re totally wrong. None of that is true.” When the meeting ended soon afterward, Tillerson reportedly stood with a small group of confidants and said, “He’s a ........moron”
I grew up thinking General Custer was a hero and Sitting Bull a "terrorist" of sorts. The more I read about this history, the more I came to view Custer as a mass murderer, sometimes of women and children, and Sitting Bull a truly brave warrior chief defending his over matched people with leadership skills and brilliant military tactics.
I won’t disagree that we have had ignoble aspects of our history, but all in all, I think that the U.S. serves as a fine example of how a national social conscience can improve over time and how we at least attempt to improve from lessons we have learned.
