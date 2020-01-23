“Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist who killed unarmed innocent civilians to keep control of a region of people through fear. He was not a soldier.” — (letters, Jan. 22).

Many Americans believe we are different from people of other nations. We are virtuous; they are wicked. They are terrorists who kill unarmed civilians; we are honorable soldiers who fight for freedom. This is absurd; all Americans are descendants of immigrants and refugees from other nations. We humans are one people — altruistic and selfish, righteous and sinful; we commit acts of kindness and we commit atrocities.

In 1968 in Vietnam, soldiers under Gen. William Westmoreland’s command killed hundreds of unarmed civilians at My Lai. More than 2 million unarmed civilians died as the U.S. tried to keep control of a region of people.

Terrorism, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Soleimani was a terrorist because, in an unprecedented move, Trump declared the armed forces of another sovereign nation a terrorist organization. Calling one a soldier and the other a terrorist makes no difference. All wars kill civilians; all have atrocities; all wars beget new wars. I’m a U.S. army veteran who seeks a better way for nations to resolve differences.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

The writer is a member of Veterans for Peace.

