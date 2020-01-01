Religion Trump Evangelicals (copy)

The Rev. Franklin Graham leads the audience in prayer as he speaks at his Decision America event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville. 

 Chris Seward

In Eugene Robinson’s article (Dec. 30), he wonders how a Christian could vote for Donald Trump. We wonder how a Christian can vote for a liberal Democrat, who supports abortion, homosexuality, same sex marriage, etc., as all of these are in direct opposition to God’s Word.

President Trump supports none of these. He supports our constitutional right to obey God. Liberal Democrats and judges do not, as seen in court rulings where Christian businesses are sued for not participating in these sins.

Apparently, Robinson, along with Christianity Today, think “anything goes” (to borrow his phrase) for a Democrat, but not a Republican.

Be assured that a man who stands against the sins mentioned above, and who stands with our constitutional right to obey our Lord, will always get our vote instead of the man who stands for and promotes said sins.

Trust that clears it up for you and Christianity Today.

Barbara Hege

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments