In response to the letter headlined “Why care? It’s not Graham’s wife, child” (Nov. 12), which criticized evangelical support for Donald Trump:
Why care that Franklin Graham provides to so many during disasters in numerous countries?
Why care that President Clinton had an affair in Chelsea’s home?
Why care if someone’s child was murdered or raped by an illegal immigrant?
Why care that babies are aborted like an everyday chore of taking out the trash?
Why care that President Trump has done more for military families and service members than the previous president (promises made and kept)?
Why care that the News & Record ignores the positive contributions of our president and local congressmen?
Kathleen Flanigan
Greensboro
