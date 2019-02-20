Private liquor stores in North Carolina? John Roberts (letter, Feb. 18) is correct in describing many such stores as “poorly lit, dingy, and staffed by ill-trained personnel” in other states.
I was raised in Kentucky and visit my hometown yearly. The majority of Kentucky liquor stores I’ve been in are dingy, even dirty. I once entered a store where a group of men sitting around stopped talking and stared at me as if a woman was forbidden to enter. I felt uneasy and left.
Another store was much like a convenience store: extremely crowded, musty smelling. However, the spiffy Walgreen’s had one aisle of liquor. In Frankfort one Kroger store has an attached building which houses liquor. The staff was knowledgeable, and it looked much like North Carolina’s ABC stores. Lexington has a very large and beautiful liquor store.
If privatizing were approved, will, or can the N.C. legislature require minimum standards as to store location and sanitation?
There are several inconveniences in our current system of ABC stores. However, there will probably be many more serious issues with privatization.
Katherine Catlett
Greensboro