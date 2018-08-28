The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. comes from the operation of cars and trucks. Yet the Trump administration plans to freeze fuel economy and greenhouse gas standards indefinitely at levels set for 2020 (“Trump’s biggest climate move yet is bad for everyone,” New York Times, Aug. 2). This will be a significant setback to efforts to address climate change. The Trump administration wants to strip California (and subsequently a dozen other states) of the ability to set their own greenhouse gas standards, which California promises to do if such plans are enacted. This is not only terrible for the environment but also for the economy, in that the ongoing conflict would introduce uncertainty into the market.
Our members of Congress need to work together and reach across aisles to block actions such as freezing fuel economy and greenhouse gas standards, which will only sacrifice our health, our environment, and our economic well-being.
Braxton Brewington
Greensboro