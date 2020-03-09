Scientists are now warning us that both the Amazon and Congo rainforests are losing their ability to absorb and store carbon because of increasing deforestation, continuing greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change making rainforests more vulnerable to drought and wildfires. If immediate and significant actions aren’t taken, the rainforests of the world will cease to be carbon sinks and become huge carbon sources in our lifetime.
On another note, the oceans are losing their ability to support life because of continued emissions, pollution and degradation. Everyone’s freaking out about the coronavirus outbreak and taking drastic measures to try to control it.
But where’s that sense of urgency for the environment?
Because, if the rainforests and oceans of the world stop sustaining life and become carbon sources, the consequences will be just as dire for everyone. However, we can’t just plant trees. We need increased conservation and restoration of rainforests, oceans and other carbon sinks along with drastic cuts to carbon and methane emissions, administrations that take bold climate action, no more deregulations and empty or half-promises, etc.
We can also vote for eco-friendly leaders and legislation and donate to organizations like Rainforest Trust, Ocean Conservancy and Piedmont Land Conservancy.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.