With regard to the March 4 letter, “Unaffiliated voter wants facts and ideas” from Jim Fisher: As an independent voter, I agree with his comments on advice for candidates running for office. And while I realize use of the term “entitlements” with regard to Social Security is common, there are several definitions of this term.
Unless I am incorrect, most people think of “entitlements” as certain privileges or special treatments that are inherently deserved. Social Security should not be defined as such. I paid, from my earnings, at my places of employment, into the Social Security program for more than 35 years. Therefore, collecting what I paid (or likely less) into Social Security is not an inherent privilege. Rather, in another definition of “entitlement,” it is “the amount to which someone has a right.”
This definition should be integrated into Social Security discussions. I paid into the system and therefore have a right to collect money that I earned.
N. Beth Carroll
Greensboro