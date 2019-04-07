Social Security Medicare (copy)

This Feb. 2, 2015, file photo, depicts a part of a U.S. $100 bill. The federal government’s two largest benefit programs face short- and long-term financial problems as they close in on milestone anniversaries. The magnitude of those problems will become clearer when the trustees for Social Security and Medicare issue their annual report cards. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

 Jon Elswick

With regard to the March 4 letter, “Unaffiliated voter wants facts and ideas” from Jim Fisher: As an independent voter, I agree with his comments on advice for candidates running for office. And while I realize use of the term “entitlements” with regard to Social Security is common, there are several definitions of this term.

Unless I am incorrect, most people think of “entitlements” as certain privileges or special treatments that are inherently deserved. Social Security should not be defined as such. I paid, from my earnings, at my places of employment, into the Social Security program for more than 35 years. Therefore, collecting what I paid (or likely less) into Social Security is not an inherent privilege. Rather, in another definition of “entitlement,” it is “the amount to which someone has a right.”

This definition should be integrated into Social Security discussions. I paid into the system and therefore have a right to collect money that I earned.

N. Beth Carroll

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.