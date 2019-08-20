No one would knowingly open his or her front door for someone intent on harm and neither should Israel. Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been vocal in their anti-Israel sentiments and their support for the anti-Israel BDS Movement.
These actions have consequences. No country is required to open its borders to known enemies of its people.
Elected members of Congress must act like Americans in support of long-term allies if they expect to be treated like honored friends.
Omar and Tlaib will never be perceived as such due to their vocal denigration of Israel and their support for enemies of Israel.
Since Democrats favor taking offense at everything, they should not be surprised that many Americans are offended by the opinions and alliances of these women.
Political correctness is the enemy of truth and common sense — a weapon related to censorship employed by Democrats to silence opposition voices. Israel was right to deny entrance to Omar and Tlaib.
Any American not understanding this is part of the problem— not the solution. Poison pills are to be avoided rather than swallowed.
Unfortunately, Omar, Tlaib, anti-Christians, anti-Semites and all avowed socialists are poison pills to Israel and America.
Hopefully, they will not be returning to Congress after the 2020 elections.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin