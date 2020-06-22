Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting (copy)

A young protester yells "Black Lives Matter" in the street near a Wendy's restaurant on June 17 in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police. Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12.

 Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As we address inequities built into today’s white supremacist society, let us remember that changes which remove barriers to African Americans will also benefit white people. An example: When Social Security laws were written, agricultural and domestic workers were excluded, greatly impacting black workers. But whites, too, were doing domestic and agricultural work. The number of whites affected exceeded the number of African Americans. All these families have accrued less wealth than families of included workers.

A contemporary example: In systems producing disparate outcomes for black and white persons, an intervention reducing or eliminating obstacles built into it not only means disparities disappear, all persons gain. Our entire society benefits, too, with better health for everyone when health care inequities are corrected: more confidence and trust in the police and the criminal justice system when discriminatory practices are eliminated; a richer, more fully employed citizenry when education gaps are gone; disparities favoring whites exit in all our major institutions.

Documenting them, learning of their origins in order to eliminate them, will require sustained and demanding work. It is work for all of us. The outcomes will be well worth the efforts.

Claire Morse

Greensboro

