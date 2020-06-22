As we address inequities built into today’s white supremacist society, let us remember that changes which remove barriers to African Americans will also benefit white people. An example: When Social Security laws were written, agricultural and domestic workers were excluded, greatly impacting black workers. But whites, too, were doing domestic and agricultural work. The number of whites affected exceeded the number of African Americans. All these families have accrued less wealth than families of included workers.
A contemporary example: In systems producing disparate outcomes for black and white persons, an intervention reducing or eliminating obstacles built into it not only means disparities disappear, all persons gain. Our entire society benefits, too, with better health for everyone when health care inequities are corrected: more confidence and trust in the police and the criminal justice system when discriminatory practices are eliminated; a richer, more fully employed citizenry when education gaps are gone; disparities favoring whites exit in all our major institutions.
Documenting them, learning of their origins in order to eliminate them, will require sustained and demanding work. It is work for all of us. The outcomes will be well worth the efforts.
Claire Morse
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.