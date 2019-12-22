20151113g_nws_campus_protest_07 (copy)

Guilford College students Terry Daniels and Olivia Chalkley speak out as students staged a class walk-out and protest against racism in higher education at Guilford College in 2015.

 H. Scott Hoffmann / News & Record

Why does the U.S. government continue to send our taxes to American universities when we know they indoctrinate our children in anti-capitalism and anti-Americanism? Why subsidize them when we know they instruct future journalists, teachers and bureaucrats in Marxist thought?

Their graduates will write leftist drivel for The New York Times and Washington Post , teach collectivism in K-12, and perpetuate it in our federal agencies. Shouldn’t the president stop funding these universities?

Richard Merlo

Elkin

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments