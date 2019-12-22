Why does the U.S. government continue to send our taxes to American universities when we know they indoctrinate our children in anti-capitalism and anti-Americanism? Why subsidize them when we know they instruct future journalists, teachers and bureaucrats in Marxist thought?
Their graduates will write leftist drivel for The New York Times and Washington Post , teach collectivism in K-12, and perpetuate it in our federal agencies. Shouldn’t the president stop funding these universities?
Richard Merlo
Elkin
