In view of our seemingly feckless efforts to get a handle on those who view life as valueless, I have the following suggestion: As soon as the next homicide occurs — and we are as certain as we can be regarding the perpetrator — at least one of our judges should clear his calendar, try the individual first thing in the morning, pass sentence and send the person to jail.
I am convinced that a very large part of this insanity is because nothing happens to establish in the mind of one to consider the consequences because they are miles down the road. I mean, there is bail, months or years before a trial and, well, you get the picture.
And why do we not take steps to make gangs at least feel unwelcome in our community? It should be painfully obvious that political correctness isn’t working and wagging your finger is not very frightening. I categorically reject sob stories about poverty and “neighborhoods” as causes for murder.
I know all about poverty and it should be a motivating force to pursue something better, not a reason to resign oneself to “Well, that’s how it is.”
No, it isn’t. Is this really the best we can do??
Rich Carrera
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.