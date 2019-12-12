President Donald Trump displays no regard or respect for our Constitution or for our constitutional form of government.
His preference for a dictatorship is exhibited in his actions toward other world leaders.
He supports and lavishes praise on dictators while criticizing and demeaning our allies.
He supports Vladimir Putin, who desires to destroy democracy here and thereby enhance his own power.
In turn, the Republican Party is steadfast in its support of President Trump.
In so doing, Republicans also are promoting Putin’s attempts to destroy America.
Trump can not do this alone. He needs the rest of Republicans enabling him to tear down more than 240 years of the greatest democracy the world has ever known.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
