With all the great things happening in the city of Greensboro it is odd that we can’t seem to the take the initiative to eliminate the garbage standing on the sidewalk on Saturday nights. Walk on Elm Street and you’ll see plastic garbage bags, boxes and other trash on the sidewalks and curbs. What a turn-off for visitors to our fair city.
Second, when will our city leaders eliminate the empty and what appears to be neglected or abandoned storefronts on Elm Street. They are an eyesore. The city should hold building owners accountable to maintain their respective properties or encourage major Greensboro developers to acquire the abandoned and neglected storefronts in order to support the city and their future projects.
Our goals as a community are to attract large companies offering well-paying jobs to the area. Seeing trash on our streets on Saturday nights and neglected or abandoned storefronts doesn’t reflect favorably on our city. Let me see ... the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park, and new hotels and new apartments coupled with an emerging art scene. How does that align with garbage on our city’s main thoroughfare and abandoned and neglected storefronts? It doesn’t.
Dave Hewitt
Greensboro
