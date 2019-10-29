Greensboro Coliseum drone Shot 2019 (copy)

Regarding historic events that have occurred at the Greensboro Coliseum (Oct. 27) the tear gassing of attendees at the 1979 Kansas concert (No. 35 on a list of 60) wasn’t the first time such happened at a show there. I saw Elton John at the coliseum in September 1973 and was among the thousands driven out when a canister of tear gas was set off.

Elton had already returned for a number of encores by that point and speculation among concert goers was the tear gas was management’s way of politely asking guests who had overstayed their welcome to please leave. Regardless, it was a heck of a show.

Steve Huffman

Elon

