I loved Romaine Worster’s column of Feb. 3 — but I’d bet good money that most on the left will not read past her (legitimate) jabs at those on the NBC panel, which Chuck Todd opened by stating that no opposing views would be considered. And that’s too bad, because they will miss the most telling points that she made, which were well past her jabs:
- True science “never closes the door on inquiry.”
- True science “measures and evaluates what can be observed, but never stops looking for what may have been missed.”
- “Measurement is the foundation of (any) science that recognizes its limitations.”
- True “science is never ‘settled’, but is the constant pursuit of more data.”
- “When questioning — which is what the Elite Left suppresses — gives way to the acceptance of dogma, that is not truth, it is the death of reason.”
Bravo, Ms. Worster! Pope Chuckie should invite you onto “Meet the Press.” (But, sadly, he won’t.)
Pete L. Little
Greensboro