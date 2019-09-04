Voting in Greensboro on Nov. 6 (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Voters cast their ballots at Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Nov. 6, 2018. 

 Jay Westcott/News & Record

Racism exists within multitudinous levels of intent or expression. When rural white people advocate maintaining the Electoral College, it’s a racist notion.

When urban dwellers promote “One man one vote,” white people around here hear it as “mob rule” and claim the Electoral College was created to avoid just that.

But our country has changed considerably since the time only white male landowners voted.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brooklyn’s “nasty” representative, stated: “Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person one vote’ system, where all our votes are counted equally.”

North Carolina is embarrassed globally for our unrepresentative House elections: with 47% of the public voting Democratic, the Democrats manage to elect only three of our state’s 13 representatives.

Harry Holdorf

Murphy

