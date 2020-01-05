As in post-Civil War Reconstruction, Donald Trump surreptitiously stripped away America’s façade of benevolence. But Trump is not the premier concern when America, the “ideal,” confronts America, the “reality,” in a dark alley: We are.

Many who live in the real America — this leviathan of inequality and social injustice — understand, quite clearly, the resilient culture of perverse patriotism that breeds white nationalism, racism and intransigent ignorance. We have labored — across the demographic spectrum — daily in this fertile field of systemic hypocrisy.

Often we are compelled to sow the seeds of regressive politics in the spirit of compromise, or for survival’s sake; but we grow weary. We feel tired and beaten down by the psychological and sociological imperatives of a deviant nation predisposed toward lip service in matters of love, justice and mercy ... but we fight on.

Trump is the predictable albatross around America’s neck — the suppression of good intent in an America suffocated by the weeds of selective empathy, and the thorns of steroidal tribalism.

Again, like Faust, America stands at the crossroads ready to make a deal. But we must ask: How cheap is our soul?

In 2016, we bargained away something vital. Is it worth doing it again?

Andrea L. Jackson

High Point

