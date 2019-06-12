Bipartisan majorities in the Senate and House agree with Robert Mueller that Russia interfered “in sweeping and systematic fashion” in the 2016 election.
Yet President Trump denies Russia’s involvement.
And even as the leading manufacturer of voting machines revealed in 2018 that its software was deeply vulnerable to hacking, the president approved eliminating from the federal budget $380 million in grants to states for election security.
In November 2018 a Senate bill consolidated multiple cybersecurity programs into a single “Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency” within the Department of Homeland Security.
The DHS subsequently downsized the programs, committing no resources for 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked election security legislation, declaring the issue “over and done.”
Now he is saying that he plans to hold a briefing on election security but would not say whether legislation will be discussed.
Readers should urge their senators and representatives to demand action.
As Mueller wrote, election security “deserves the attention of every American.”
David Hammond
Greensboro