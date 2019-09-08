The next presidential election is being decided now — not in November 2020.
Selection of candidates is key to results. Both political parties are shaping the results today.
Republicans are seduced by spoils of executive power and support the flakiest president ever. His re-election is their objective — not what’s best for Republicans or for America.
Democrats dangle extremist candidates with impractical ideas.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, fighting for the “most liberal” title, promise impossible schemes.
Old Joe is lovable, if capable. But lesser-knowns impress.
If 2015-16 taught us nothing about candidate selection, remember the choices.
While the Republican primary voters assumed the embarrassing populist would surely lose as we got closer, Trump out-shouted the other Republican candidates. His minority base was equally loud but active.
Democrats had no such problem. Hillary Clinton, the assumptive winner of the nomination and the election, watched the ultimate results in disbelief — as did her followers.
The two-party system let us down by offering two candidates who forced people to choose the lesser of evils.
Now is the time to demand candidates that are sensible, embrace the ideals of the majority of citizens and most important, what’s good for America.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.