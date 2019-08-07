Call it what it is.
It is a lie to call the El Paso shooter and many others a mental health issue. It is more often a terrorist issue. They are waging a war, and in that respect no different from any other terrorist.
Timothy McVeigh, who blew up a building in Oklahoma City in 1995, was a terrorist. The members of al-Qaida who flew planes into buildings were terrorists. The El Paso shooter appears to be a terrorist.
It was the same mission — to kill innocents — with different tools.
Hatred is not a mental illness. There are shooters with mental illness, but it is a lie to lump them together, more about not dealing with the issues.
Would you call the KKK’s history of violence a mental health problem (or a video game issue)?
James Franz
Greensboro