People march in silence Sunday, holding sunflowers and singing in honor to the victims of a mass shooting occurred in Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 3, in El Paso, Texas. 

 Lola Gomez/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Call it what it is.

It is a lie to call the El Paso shooter and many others a mental health issue. It is more often a terrorist issue. They are waging a war, and in that respect no different from any other terrorist.

Timothy McVeigh, who blew up a building in Oklahoma City in 1995, was a terrorist. The members of al-Qaida who flew planes into buildings were terrorists. The El Paso shooter appears to be a terrorist.

It was the same mission — to kill innocents — with different tools.

Hatred is not a mental illness. There are shooters with mental illness, but it is a lie to lump them together, more about not dealing with the issues.

Would you call the KKK’s history of violence a mental health problem (or a video game issue)?

James Franz

Greensboro

