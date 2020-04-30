Last week, President Trump made the outrageous statements during a press briefing that ultraviolent light could possibly be utilized under the skin, within the body and disinfectants could be injected as a means to eradicate the COVID-19 virus.
He used these words, not taken out of context. Watch the video.
Now it is being explained by White House staff that Trump was speaking sarcastically. While I do not believe this to be true, I ask, which is worse? During this very vulnerable time either the president knowingly misstated information or he spoke without concern for scientific evidence, believing what he was saying.
To what end? How irresponsible and damaging either way.
All Americans are frustrated during this time, and anxious about both our health and the economy. The president is not behaving as the leader we need now — one who is neither sarcastic nor ignorant.
Michelle Espada
Greensboro
