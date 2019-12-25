A Christian evangelical publication, Christianity Today, recently published an editorial opinion that Donald Trump needs to be removed from office either via impeachment or at the ballot. The article challenged evangelicals to “consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency”.
Perhaps some supporters are beginning to question the cost of blindly defending Mr. Trump. There should be a bipartisan call for testimony from administration officials such as John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Let this process be an objective one. I’m not saying the outcome should be preordained. But the process should attempt to look at all the evidence. It is true that some Democrats deeply dislike Trump and that they have attempted to block most of his initiatives. This is how Republicans treated Obama.
Our political class appears to have descended into party loyalty over defense of the Constitution and loyalty to our institutions. We will become a rich banana republic if we allow any president (not just the current one) to use federal resources to advance his or her personal interests.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
