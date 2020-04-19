At one time it would have been difficult to imagine a president (any president) not recognizing a national emergency and then marshaling all the vast resources of the country.
It is not hard to hear the voice of any of our past presidents going to America’s industry and leading the charge to manufacture whatever was needed.
Where is our national distribution database? Where is our national testing plan — a real plan and not just false proclamations? Where is our Winston Churchill?
We should be thankful for the majority of governors who are truly leading, but even their work can be easily undercut by the false, unproven and dangerous statements by this president. For those who believe we should be coming together as one under our president, I can only say that blindly following incompetency is definitely not a virtue. He closed the doors to China early, which seemed to suggest that he knew this was serious and followed that up with nothing substantial for more than a month.
No, he is not to be trusted and that is an awful predicament during a time of peril.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
