Beth McKee-Huger’s Feb. 23 column about the climate and environment made several misleading statements about Duke Energy. She failed to mention that half of Duke Energy’s power generated today in North Carolina — nuclear, hydroelectric and solar — is greenhouse-gas-free. In fact, Duke Energy’s carbon emissions keep trending downward.
She also failed to say that North Carolina is second in the nation for overall solar power — led by 40 solar facilities and more than $1 billion in investment by Duke Energy. Duke Energy is actively engaged with stakeholders in crafting a cleaner energy mix in the state. Everyone’s input is important, and that starts with presenting complete and accurate information.
Randy Wheeless
Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.