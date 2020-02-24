Beth McKee-Huger’s Feb. 23 column about the climate and environment made several misleading statements about Duke Energy. She failed to mention that half of Duke Energy’s power generated today in North Carolina — nuclear, hydroelectric and solar — is greenhouse-gas-free. In fact, Duke Energy’s carbon emissions keep trending downward.

She also failed to say that North Carolina is second in the nation for overall solar power — led by 40 solar facilities and more than $1 billion in investment by Duke Energy. Duke Energy is actively engaged with stakeholders in crafting a cleaner energy mix in the state. Everyone’s input is important, and that starts with presenting complete and accurate information.

Randy Wheeless

Charlotte

The writer is a spokesman for Duke Energy.

