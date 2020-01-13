What? Duke Power wants us to pay for its misdeeds?

They had to know when they created coal ash basins there was a chance that those basins could someday rupture, but if they did, they could always raise rates for the clean-up.

Now, the worst has happened.

The top executive decision maker at Duke Energy earns $13,794,367 every year. The lowest of the top five makes $2,689,676.

Let them pay for it. Don’t take money out of my piddling little Social Security check.

Take it out of their multi-millions.

Fay Pegram

Greensboro

