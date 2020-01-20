I applaud Duke Energy for agreeing to clean up their coal ash dumps. However, their plan to raise our rates is of great concern to everyone whose income is stretched to the limit already.
North Carolina enjoys some of the nation’s lowest electric rates. Keeping the state’s utilities affordable is important to both residents and the state’s economic growth. Cost-effective sustainable energy policy is essential, but I question certain items that will raise our utility rates — whether it is banning natural gas use, the premature closing of power plants, ceding control of the electric grid to the Federal government, or by joining a new bureaucratic nongovernmental grid operators.
When weighing Duke Carolina’s rate request, I urge the N.C. Utilities Commission to look beyond the amount of the rate increase and the allowable rate of return on company investments. More focus must be placed on how state policy decisions will impact customers, especially those of modest means.
If you are as concerned about Duke Carolina’s request to raise our rates as I am, please tell the Utilities Commission to do what is fair and reasonable by preventing over-earnings, and unchecked company spending that places undue burdens on customers.
Phoenix Harmony Putney
Greensboro
