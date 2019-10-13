I want to thank Harry Clapp for his letter (“Duke Energy should recycle more fly ash,” Oct. 10), and simply say that we agree. Recycling combustion byproducts into safe, usable products is our preference at Duke Energy. For example, at nearby Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, this year we recycled almost as much coal ash as the steam station produced. In 2020, two of our three new ash reprocessing units will open in North Carolina, with the third coming online in 2021. Together these units will have the capacity to recycle more coal ash than we produce yearly in the Carolinas.
We have also recycled nearly 80% of the gypsum produced at Belews Creek so far this year, and systemwide our gypsum recycling is even higher — 95% when including gypsum reclaimed from landfills. It is safely used in wallboard for the construction industry, as a raw material in the production of cement or as a soil amendment and/or soil stabilizer in agriculture.
Duke Energy has a very long track record of recycling coal combustion byproducts for beneficial use, and we are constantly looking for new opportunities that make sense for our customers and communities.
Davis Montgomery
Greensboro
The writer is a Duke Energy district manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.