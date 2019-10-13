Coal Ash removal from Sutton Plant in Wilmington (copy)

File — In this Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, crews with Duke Energy continue to remove coal ash from the old coal ponds at the Sutton Plant, in Wilmington.

 Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP

I want to thank Harry Clapp for his letter (“Duke Energy should recycle more fly ash,” Oct. 10), and simply say that we agree. Recycling combustion byproducts into safe, usable products is our preference at Duke Energy. For example, at nearby Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, this year we recycled almost as much coal ash as the steam station produced. In 2020, two of our three new ash reprocessing units will open in North Carolina, with the third coming online in 2021. Together these units will have the capacity to recycle more coal ash than we produce yearly in the Carolinas.

We have also recycled nearly 80% of the gypsum produced at Belews Creek so far this year, and systemwide our gypsum recycling is even higher — 95% when including gypsum reclaimed from landfills. It is safely used in wallboard for the construction industry, as a raw material in the production of cement or as a soil amendment and/or soil stabilizer in agriculture.

Duke Energy has a very long track record of recycling coal combustion byproducts for beneficial use, and we are constantly looking for new opportunities that make sense for our customers and communities.

Davis Montgomery

Greensboro

The writer is a Duke Energy district manager.

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments