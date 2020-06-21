I was riding in a van in Texas with a friend many years ago, when we were pulled over by the police.

We were white, so we assumed the worst that would happen would be a speeding ticket.

We hopped out to face the officer. We were white, so it never occurred to us that getting out of the vehicle could put us in danger.

The officer said, “Right van, wrong people,” explaining there had been a robbery using a white van. We were free to go. We were white, so we had no idea that a mistaken traffic stop could result in our arrest and even death.

These kinds of realizations should be part of a larger conversation about all facets of race and racism. Some months ago, Charles Hinsley and I started America Can We Talk, a project to organize community conversations about race — discussions in a safe space where there is no shaming, finger-pointing or blaming; where there is no “wrong” thinking; where the difficult questions and opinions can be raised and discussed openly and freely.

We can be reached at americacanwetalk400@gmail.com. Won’t you join us?

America, can we please now sit down and talk about race?

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

