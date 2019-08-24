My friend is in the hospital. He has multiple leg breaks; at 26 — the prime of life — his legs must be reconstructed with rods and screws.
He will endure multiple surgeries, lengthy rehabilitation therapy and months before he can walk again. Unable to perform his job, a lack of income could make him homeless.
How did this happen? He was heading to work on his motorcycle when a woman chatting with her grandchildren on her cellphone turned left in front of him; he hit the car, flew off his bike, and hit a pole. She’ll have to pay a small fine; his life will never be the same. Is this justice?
Researchers say the human brain can focus on only one thing at a time; AAA tells us that a cellphone — handheld or not — makes a driver as dangerous as someone driving legally drunk. I think cellphone drivers who cause accidents should be treated like drunks, including criminal charges for vehicular assault and reckless endangerment.
While her insurance will pay the bills, that can’t make up for the damage done to him.
Will you be the next cellphone driver to leave someone maimed, unemployed, and homeless?
E.T. Edwards
Greensboro