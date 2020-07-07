Greetings and welcome to Episode 27 of the hit entertainment series “Now They’ve Gone and Done WHAT?”

In this week’s rib-tickler, the Greensboro City Council approves a grant of $80,000 of (mostly) our money to enable a downtown bowling alley cum bar/restaurant to shine even more brightly and “improve its footprint.”

Must be one heck of a “footprint” with a boost like that.

Now admittedly, this “gift” pales in comparison to the thankfully rejected proposal for a joint rifle range and day care center from last year, or the preceding year’s effort to allocate public money to assist in the creation of the city’s first “floating funeral home” on Lake Jeanette.

Apparently a modicum of common sense still permeates the minds of some council members, but its longevity still appears to be tenuous.

We can only hope that the Common Sense Fairy sets up a kiosk in the council chambers as soon as is humanly possible.

W.H. Nash

Greensboro

