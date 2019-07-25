Americans agree: Enough is enough.
We need GOP politicians to grow spines, stand up to Mr. Trump, and end crazy, racist, sexist, hate-filled diatribes.
The people demand that they act in accordance with their oath to uphold and defend our Constitution! Not to you, Donald Trump!
Donald Trump provides aid and comfort to our enemies, instilling fear and uncertainty in our people, attacking citizens, falsifying truths, obstructing transparency!
Neither Trump’s hate-filled speeches and rhetoric nor the appalling racism, bigotry, sexism, attacks on duly elected citizens, aren’t learned in a God-fearing church.
The enemy? Internment of immigrants who are only seeking refuge in America!
Actions like the U.S. government did to Japanese Americans, or the Nazis did to the Jews, Gypsies and Slavs of World War II, by locking up humans in cages. We are better than this.
The enemy? Trump, a fake president, inciting this country’s extremists to hate.
Trump attacks the very core of our nation, its diversity, its ability to blend the peoples of this world into a single nation.
Phillip McDonald
Whitsett