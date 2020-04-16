Well, I must admit that not seeing the tea party protesters prancing around with their tri-corner hats, breeches and assault weapons slung over their shoulders, has been one of the few pleasant things to come out of the Trump presidency.

But wait! They’re back!

The “patriots” have returned, but not for the reasons one might expect. (Incidentally, you might not recognize them in their current garb because they’ve ditched the colonial attire, going instead with MAGA caps.)

They didn’t hit the streets again over constitutional outrages committed by the president, or due to runaway deficit spending.

They aren’t protesting federal over-reach or asserting states’ rights, either.

So, why are they back? And what are they protesting?

They’re protesting responsible government in the face of a lethal virus. They want to be able to go to their lake houses, play golf, co-mingle with their fellow tea partiers, and do whatever they like, whenever they like — no matter how many of their fellow citizens will sicken and die as a result.

After all, when doing battle with a pandemic, make-believe is their vaccine.

Joe Buchanan

Greensboro

