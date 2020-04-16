Well, I must admit that not seeing the tea party protesters prancing around with their tri-corner hats, breeches and assault weapons slung over their shoulders, has been one of the few pleasant things to come out of the Trump presidency.
But wait! They’re back!
The “patriots” have returned, but not for the reasons one might expect. (Incidentally, you might not recognize them in their current garb because they’ve ditched the colonial attire, going instead with MAGA caps.)
They didn’t hit the streets again over constitutional outrages committed by the president, or due to runaway deficit spending.
They aren’t protesting federal over-reach or asserting states’ rights, either.
So, why are they back? And what are they protesting?
They’re protesting responsible government in the face of a lethal virus. They want to be able to go to their lake houses, play golf, co-mingle with their fellow tea partiers, and do whatever they like, whenever they like — no matter how many of their fellow citizens will sicken and die as a result.
After all, when doing battle with a pandemic, make-believe is their vaccine.
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
Tea Party? 1st Obama term, get yourself updated.
Some people in Michigan are wondering why it’s illegal to buy a canoe or a can of paint, however.
hey joe buchanan where you goin with that gun in yer hand
At first , Joe, I was going to call you an idiot for assuming that the protesters were Republicans. But, then I realized that you were correct in your assessment because if they had been liberals they would have been breaking windows, setting cars on fire, toppling statues, blocking traffic, and exhibiting other kinds of behavior that is needed for it to be a progressive protest.
Tom, you didn’t read past the writer’s first paragraph before thinking up that wonderful quip about his tea bagger point; do better, what else do you have to do but read more than ten words before knee jerking all over the place. “Greg”, post your address ya spineless, libelous void. Google domestic terrorism if you want to see which party the lawless protest comes from.
