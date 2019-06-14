The admonition “pay me now or pay me (more) later” is relevant to the Greensboro City Council’s recent and shortsighted decision to omit glass from recycling due to increased cost and perhaps to losing a purchaser.
I wonder how much research happened to find other sources to accept glass from our city. Is there a way citizens can separate glass from other recyclables and collect glass for another potential purchaser?
There ought to be a way to continue recycling glass so we don’t increase the size and number of landfill sites and cause additional problems for future generations that will have to deal with all the discarded glass containers.
Money is certainly an issue, but our Earth can only handle so much and we are pushing it too far, too fast.
Let’s request that the city manager and City Council to do more research in an effort to locate a potential purchaser for our recyclable glass.
Lynn Bennett
Greensboro