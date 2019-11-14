Greensboro residents ought to think twice about rushing to get their fallen leaves to the curb. It is particularly annoying to see “professional” landscapers disregarding the city’s guidelines and blowing leaves into the streets.

The compost the city makes from yard waste is excellent, but by leaving some of the leaves around the bases of our trees and in our flower beds, we can allow them to turn into compost in place, benefiting our yards and our fellow creatures who dwell there.

There are little wild residents, including the beautiful luna moth, fireflies, toads and some bees and butterflies, that need the shelter of leaf litter to make it through the winter.

The trees, shrubs and perennials also benefit from a blanket of fallen leaves as their feet, returning nutrients to the soil, retaining moisture and insulating them from extreme temperatures.

So keep some of those leaves.

Deborah Staves

Greensboro

