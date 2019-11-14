So you voted for Donald Trump three years ago.
OK, maybe you’re a lifelong Republican, or just didn’t like Hillary Clinton, or didn’t like either and decided “eenie, meenie, miny, moe.” Or maybe you were a reality TV fan and just loved “The Apprentice.” It’s understandable, whatever the reason.
So, how about now? Trump made a lot of campaign promises: fixing roads, bridges, water systems, airports, etc., i.e., infrastructure. Also he promised better, less expensive health insurance, a GDP of at least 4% or higher, big tax cuts for the middle class, lots of manufacturing jobs, etc.
Yes, the economy is doing well and unemployment is low, but where are the high-paying infrastructure jobs? Where is the wonderful health care covering pre-existing conditions? Where are the big middle-class tax cuts, and where are the factory jobs coming back from overseas? Nowhere, that’s where!
In almost three years, Donald Trump created nothing but 13,000 lies, 11,000 tweets, hate, division and chaos. His only legislative accomplishment gave more than 80% of the tax cuts to the very wealthy and corporations, and the federal minimum wage is still at $7.25. Trump and Republicans have chipped away at the ACA (Obamacare) and have asked the federal courts to declare it unconstitutional.
Folks, it’s time to think: “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me!”
Joan Sova
Jamestown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.