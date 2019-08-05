To all concerned:
I’m writing as a rational individual, not as an emotional wreck. I have empathy for the victims of the weekend’s violence. However, with that said, the guns were not the problem — unless you believe a toothbrush is guilty of tooth decay. They are both inanimate objects without a mind, or mouth.
Things don’t kill, people kill. If your toothbrush talks to you or your gun speaks to you, get help. Calling guns the problem is like you driving your car down the road, seeing a crowd of people on a corner, and your car telling you to run them down. Does this make any sense or are you emotionally blind and only see a political slant?
Toothbrushes, cars and guns are not the problem; it’s a hate thing, and mental thing. Unfortunately, both sides to a certain degree provoke such.
Jeff Spangler
Greensboro