Our investigators tell us that the Russians tried to influence our elections, upsetting our democratic process. The Russians used the internet to spread damaging lies, fueling antagonism.
Using social media, email blogs and ideologically biased websites, they influenced opinions and magnified any untruth by making it widespread.
They fomented fear, anger and hate regarding candidates for office and their parties.
Even though Russian operatives started the process, Americans did the heavy lifting for them. Believing and liking what the Russians told them, they dispersed it, increasing the bad effects exponentially.
Our own people acted as the Russians’ dupes and proxies. Which Americans did this? The ones who put that garbage in front of us by forwarding, posting or even by repeating in their own words things that they did not really know. Each is a dupe, proxy and participant in an attack against our nation. Shame!
Please, if you received some of this garbage from friends, tell them what they did, and to please stop it.
If you forwarded or posted it, send your audience your apologies and your retraction. And for all our sakes, STOP IT.
… And don’t look for me on Facebook.
Kenneth Haynes
High Point
