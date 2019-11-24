I didn’t watch a lot of the congressional hearings this week, but one thing occurred to me: Some of the Republican congressmen seem to have adopted a procedure they learned from their Fearless Leader.
If Mr. or Ms. X states a fact that you don’t want to hear or don’t want widely known, do not offer evidence to disprove that fact.
If Ms. or Mr. X expresses an opinion you disagree with, do not offer well-thought-out disagreeing opinions.
Rather, insult X as vigorously as possible, and do everything possible to destroy his or her reputation.
I know there are people other than these congressmen who follow this procedure as well, but I haven’t heard it (yet) from Democratic politicians.
Also, in these divisive times, it seems to me we all need to be on guard against behaving this way toward those with whom we disagree.
Richard G.Cox
Greensboro
