District 59 contenders (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Rep. Jon Hardister at the News & Record in 2016.

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

Regarding the column by Rep. Jon Hardister on Aug. 20: Please have compassion for your fellow citizens of North Carolina. There are a great number of common, everyday folks who need insurance. Some have frightening medical conditions that need immediate care.

Don’t blame Gov. Cooper for trying to help the poor. Medicaid is desperately needed for many of our citizens in North Carolina. And, oh, by the way, if I’m not mistaken, the people of our state pay for your health insurance with a percentage of our tax dollars.

Ray Miller

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments