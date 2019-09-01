Regarding the column by Rep. Jon Hardister on Aug. 20: Please have compassion for your fellow citizens of North Carolina. There are a great number of common, everyday folks who need insurance. Some have frightening medical conditions that need immediate care.
Don’t blame Gov. Cooper for trying to help the poor. Medicaid is desperately needed for many of our citizens in North Carolina. And, oh, by the way, if I’m not mistaken, the people of our state pay for your health insurance with a percentage of our tax dollars.
Ray Miller
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.