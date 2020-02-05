The News & Record has a highly selective social conscience. Usually race has to be involved. Animal cruelty doesn’t seem to matter, so you will probably decline to report that the Trump Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is going to study the effects of vaping using animals, most probably on beagles locked in cages with masks strapped to their faces.

All the sick and dead humans, and millions more who still vape, apparently aren’t enough for the CDC, and the vaping industry wants its profits. I am suggesting that the CDC hire Michael Vick as project manager, since he knows so much about torturing dogs to death, and our local ag-chem poisoner, Syngenta, might be able to provide technical information on killing dogs with toxins. Sounds like a match made in heaven, doesn’t it?

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments