Rep. Mark Walker accuses this newspaper and other media of being either blind to or ignorant of the shortcomings of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry (Counterpoint, Nov. 5). In doing so he reveals that he is the ignorant one.

Or is he deliberately misleading the public? I think both.

The impeachment inquiry is just that, an inquiry, much like a grand jury where the prosecution and its witnesses present evidence of a potential crime to the grand jury made up of citizens.

These citizens then determine whether sufficient evidence exists to make a formal charge of a crime. Neither the accused nor his counsel is present unless subpoenaed by the grand jury.

All of the constitutional protections that Walker claims are being denied to Trump come into play at the trial stage after a charge has been made. Impeachment brings charges.

A trial to determine guilt or innocence and possible removal from office happens in the Senate. Walker has to go back three years to complain of a Democratic “stunt” which happened on the open House floor as part of a debate. Walker’s stunt was invasion of a secure facility, potentially compromising national security.

Richard Shope

Greensboro

