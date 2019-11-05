Rep. Mark Walker accuses this newspaper and other media of being either blind to or ignorant of the shortcomings of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry (Counterpoint, Nov. 5). In doing so he reveals that he is the ignorant one.
Or is he deliberately misleading the public? I think both.
The impeachment inquiry is just that, an inquiry, much like a grand jury where the prosecution and its witnesses present evidence of a potential crime to the grand jury made up of citizens.
These citizens then determine whether sufficient evidence exists to make a formal charge of a crime. Neither the accused nor his counsel is present unless subpoenaed by the grand jury.
All of the constitutional protections that Walker claims are being denied to Trump come into play at the trial stage after a charge has been made. Impeachment brings charges.
A trial to determine guilt or innocence and possible removal from office happens in the Senate. Walker has to go back three years to complain of a Democratic “stunt” which happened on the open House floor as part of a debate. Walker’s stunt was invasion of a secure facility, potentially compromising national security.
Richard Shope
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes, it must be a full moon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.