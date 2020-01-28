The impeachment trial has our attention and is historically riveting. That said, it’s vital that we maintain our focus on things that Donald Trump is proposing that will cause deep harm and suffering to the more vulnerable among us. He makes promises, only to change his position. For example, when he was campaigning, he emphatically opposed cuts in Medicare and Social Security; in fact, he said he’d expand both programs. Further, he advocated that every American should have health coverage.
Did he keep his word? The facts are these: In his current budget proposal, Trump is pushing for drastic cuts in Medicare payments to hospitals that would cause health and financial problems for those who can least handle it. In addition, he’s doing all in his power to eliminate the Affordable Health Care Act that has provided coverage to many previously uninsured.
It’s a reasonable expectation that elected officials are honest, have integrity and keep their word. Donald Trump is not one of those — he is a national disgrace; a terrible role model for our youth, and is a clear and present danger to the rule of law, the Constitution and our democracy.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
