President Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Tuesday. 

 Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The words “We are all in this together” are heard often as COVID-19 spreads. Most people are doing their part to slow the virus’ spread as others put their lives at risk providing critical services.

President Trump does not seem to understand “all in this together.” His lack of leadership in establishing a national distribution system for medical equipment has states bidding against each other and, in some cases, against the federal government for supplies.

He treats the federal stockpile as his personal supply to give out to governors who support him and withhold from those who do not. Taxpayers paid for everything in the stockpile, and supplies should be given to areas most in need without political considerations.

Trump said, “We have given the governor of New York more than anybody has been given in a long time.”

Actually, he did not “give” the governor anything, unless he used his personal funds; he was doing his job, sending taxpayer-purchased supplies to help save lives in the area hardest hit by the virus.

The lives of New Yorkers are as valuable as lives in Florida or Michigan or any state. Distribution should be based on saving lives and not on governors begging, pleading, and properly thanking the president.

Sue Jezorek

High Point

